Volunteer restores Gibraltar’s historic water plaques

Long-time Gibraltar Heritage Trust member and volunteer Andrew Rowbottom has begun restoring Gibraltar’s historic water plaques, many of which have deteriorated through age and exposure.

The plaques form part of Gibraltar’s civic and social history and the restoration project is aimed at ensuring they remain visible and appreciated by future generations.

The work involves cleaning and repainting the plaques, helping to preserve a tangible part of Gibraltar’s past while raising awareness of the everyday infrastructure that shaped community life in earlier generations.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust praised Mr Rowbottom’s commitment and said projects such as this highlighted the vital role played by volunteers in preserving Gibraltar’s heritage.

The restoration forms part of the Trust’s wider mission to protect and promote Gibraltar’s historical assets and encourage community engagement.

The Trust said some plaques had gone missing over time and appealed for help in locating them.

It asked anyone who knows of the whereabouts of any missing plaques to get in touch.

Members of the public who see a plaque in need of attention are also encouraged to photograph it and either tag the Trust on social media or send the image with its location so it can be restored.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, visit www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi or visit its shop at The Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square.