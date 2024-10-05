Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Oct, 2024

Volunteers join forces at Flat Bastion and other areas for Clean Up The World

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2024

Last weekend saw the 20th annual Clean Up the World take place over all over the Rock with over 700 volunteers taking part. Among them were members of the Scout explorers, Scout Beavers, and Cubs, together with students from Prior Park School and Med Heroes from The Nautilus Project.

Aside from these youngsters, a team from the Environmental Agency took on the difficult and dirty site on Flat Bastion Road, an area where people would literally throw all forms of rubbish and debris over the wall.

While the event was only for one day, over 15 truckloads of rubbish was removed from around the Rock, the ESG stating that this highlights how littering is affecting the environment as well as aesthetics of Gibraltar.

They believe that education is the way forward with awareness, and enforcement to address issues like littering or irresponsible practices that negatively impact the environment.

