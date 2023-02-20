Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Feb, 2023

Vox vice president rebuked in Spanish Parliament for ‘not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty’

Gabriel Rufián holds up a copy of a Supreme Court judging condemning Vox MP for defamation.

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2023

A senior Vox MP was chastised in the Spanish Parliament last week by a prominent Catalan politician for “not respecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty” and breaking its laws even while calling for high standards in public office. Gabriel Rufián, a member of the pro-independence Catalan party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya, was taking to task Vox vice president...

