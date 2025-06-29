Wales made it three out of three against Gibraltar

A few more grey hairs and beards were seen in the Gibraltar team on the third day, as some of the older players, not on the bench on the first day, were given a chance to play.

Gibraltar started well, scoring the first basket and piling on the pressure. However, Wales were up to the challenge and soon levelled. A good interception gave Gibraltar a quick counterattack to retake the lead. But overplay through the centre allowed Wales to equalise again, in what was shaping up to be the tightest contest yet of the three matches.

With more height on the court than in previous games and experience beginning to show, Gibraltar pressed hard for their next point. It was Wales, however, who added to their tally after both teams spent some time without scoring. With five minutes left in the first quarter, Wales led 8-6.

Wales were making their three-point shots while Gibraltar kept coming close, the score reaching 13-6 with three minutes still to play in the quarter. Rotations brought in younger players bidding for a place, replacing the more experienced ones on court. The first quarter ended with Wales leading 16-12.

Gibraltar quickly cut the gap in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Wales, however, won a three-shot penalty and extended their lead soon after. Gibraltar responded, coming within one point at 19-18.

Adding physical presence through the centre, Gibraltar found the space to take the lead at 20-19 with seven minutes left in the quarter. Two more points on a quick counterattack followed, and the mix of experience and youth began to show depth and confidence in their play. After a timeout, Gibraltar added another two points to their tally.

An injury to one of the Gibraltar players highlighted a key issue in these friendly internationals: the lack of a physio or medical team. The injured player had to limp off the court with the help of teammates and the technical staff.

Wales levelled at 24-24, but Gibraltar responded quickly. Consecutive baskets pushed them to a 28-24 lead in a short span. They extended it to 30-24 with three minutes left in the half. Wales clawed back, but the half ended with Gibraltar holding a narrow 32-31 advantage.

The third quarter began with both sides cancelling each other out for the first two minutes, until Gibraltar broke the deadlock to go 34-31 ahead. Showing greater determination, Gibraltar extended their lead to 36-31 with several high-court interceptions. Solid defensive work helped them push the score to 40-31 — their biggest lead since the first match.

Wales, however, were not done. A three-point play, aided by a foul, brought them back into the game. With renewed urgency, Wales forced further fouls and reduced the gap to 40-36. Adding height and focusing on perimeter play and drawing fouls, they cut the deficit to just three points.

Gibraltar answered with a perfectly executed three-point play at a crucial moment, bringing the score to 43-39. But Wales bounced back again, levelling the match at 43-43 with two minutes left in the penultimate quarter. A deep shot then gave them a narrow 44-43 lead.

Having let a nine-point lead slip was a blow to Gibraltar’s confidence. The third quarter ended with Wales ahead 49-43. Despite the setback, there were positives for Gibraltar. After two previous defeats, the team had shown resilience and determination, coming close to securing a win.

The final quarter was intense, with Gibraltar focused on clawing back the six-point deficit. There was a marked difference in attitude compared to the previous day — confidence instead of dropped shoulders. Defensive efforts, chase-backs, and quick counters — spurred in part by the more experienced players — showed the team’s desire to fight.

Although this effort didn’t fully translate into points, it was enough to prevent Wales from pulling away. Wales, having already won the two previous matches and with the depth to secure the win, eventually did so with a final score of Wales 72-54 Gibraltar.

Although having faced defeat in all three matches this proved a valuable opportunity for newly appointed head coach Stuart Felice to assess the options open for him as he made changes to how Gibraltar was searching to develop into the future. A balance of youth and experience starting to blend well in court. After just a three matches the blend already seeing some positive signs. With a year before they play in their next official international tournament Felice still has ample time to stamp his mark on the squad and make the changes and test his options further before he decides on who his final squad will be. This weekend a perfect time for players to have bid for their positions.