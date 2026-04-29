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Wed 29th Apr, 2026

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Sports

More clubs join voice of support for referee as pressure increases for action

By Stephen Ignacio
29th April 2026

Following the past days publicly expressed support for the Gibraltar Referee Association, and in particular Seth Galia, support continued to grow with more Gibraltar Football League clubs joining in support.
In the latest statements issued this week College 1975 added their voice of support.
"College 1975 FC is deeply concerned by the standard of commentary delivered during the recent broadcast of the Europa FC vs Mons Calpe fixture on Saturday 25th April 2026.
"The nature of certain remarks made during the coverage was unacceptable and fell significantly short of the level of respect and professionalism that should be afforded to match officials at all times. Public criticism delivered in this manner risks damaging the integrity of the game and undermining those who carry out their duties with commitment and accountability.
"As a club, we stand firmly in support of Gibraltar’s referees, including Mr Seth Galia, and the Gibraltar Referee Association. Match officials deserve to operate in an environment where they are respected, not subjected to disparaging or irresponsible commentary.
"We call for higher standards across all forms of coverage and expect those responsible to be held accountable. Football in Gibraltar must be protected through mutual respect, professionalism, and integrity at every level.
"College 1975 FC will continue to uphold these values without compromise."
Already the three top clubs in this seasons league, Lincoln Red Imps, St Joseph and Europa have expressed their support publicly through their online platforms.
The Gibraltar FA is understood to be reviewing the incident with a statement expected once the process is complete.

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