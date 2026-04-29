League big guns express their support for referee

The top three clubs in the football league have this week stepped forward in publicly expressing their support for match officials following condemnation against live broadcast commentary during the Mons Calpe versus Europa league match this weekend streamed on Gibraltar FA TV.

Following a press statement issued by the Gibraltar Referee Association, league champions Lincoln Red Imps were to express their support both for the match officials and the Gibraltar Referee Association.

This was immediately followed this Tuesday by both St Joseph FC, runners up in the league this season and Europa FC, the latter who were the winners in the live broadcast match and subsequently qualified for the UEFA Conference League.

"Europa FC acknowledges the broadcast coverage of the Europa FC vs Mons Calpe fixture played on Saturday 25th April 2026," said a statement on Tuesday.

"We wish to place on record our support for the match officials, in particular referee Mr Seth Galia, as well as the Gibraltar Referee Association.

"Certain comments made during the broadcast fell below the standards expected and risk undermining both match officials and the wider game in Gibraltar.

Europa FC remains committed to respect, professionalism, and fairness, and trusts that the appropriate steps will be taken to address this matter."

St Joseph, for their part were to state through their online platforms, "St. Joseph’s FC stand in support of the Gibraltar Referee Association, and in particular, Mr. Seth Galia, following comments that were broadcast during a recent Gibraltar Football League fixture.

"Match officials are a vital part of the game, working hard to maintain high standards. Without referees, there is no game, and the comments made against Mr. Galia have no place in Gibraltar football.

There is a collective responsibility to protect officials from verbal and physical abuse and as such, we stand firmly alongside our friends from the Gibraltar Referee Association."