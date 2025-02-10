Walk the Mile date set

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association Committee has announced that this year’s annual Walk the Mile event will take place on the Feb 25.

Registration will commence at 5pm at the Commonwealth Park for a 6pm start for a three mile walk. Registration is free however the Association will have tshirts for sale and welcome donations.

Following the walk the Association will be holding an evening ceremony where it remembers all those who have been lost and celebrate those who have survived heart conditions.

“We encourage you to attend and share these heartfelt moments with us,” said a statement from the Association.