‘Walk To Beat’ for blood cancer this weekend

The Blood Cancer UK Gibraltar Branch are organising a circular 5km walk this Sunday.

The charity aims to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK, who have been at the forefront of research into treatments for over 60 years.

Over 40,000 people are diagnosed with blood cancer each year in the UK and the majority of patients with blood cancer in Gibraltar are treated in the UK, the charity said.

Blood Cancer UK aims to research and support patients with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and all types of blood cancer.

“The vital research Blood Cancer UK has undertaken has helped save many, many lives, their aim is to ensure they can save all the lives of people with lood Cancer,” the charity said.

The walk will start in Casemates Square at 10am heading up along Main Street, back down along Queensway, veering west along Bishop Caruana Road and around Harbour Views, before returning to Casemates Square.

The participation fee will be £5 per person and registration starts at 9am. There will be Blood Cancer T-shirts available on the day.

For more information contact the charity via email: bloodcancergibraltar@hotmail.com