Thu 25th May, 2023

Features

‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign set for June

By Eyleen Gomez
26th May 2023

Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar are once again asking people to take to the street and raise funds during the month of June in their ‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign.
The month-long campaign will start on June 1 at 8pm in Casemates and will be kicked off by local athlete Sean Penalver. Traditionally a sprinter, who is set to represent Gibraltar in this year’s Island Games, he will undertake the Cardiff half marathon on October 1 this year.
He is doing this in honour of his grandmother, Sonia, who passed away from breast cancer 20 years ago on October 12.
“I remembered that in October of this year it will be 20 years since my grandmother passed away from breast cancer. I just turned seven,” he said.
“I thought I would do something that's a challenge for me. For someone like myself who's never run more than 10km in my life. I thought this is something different for me.”
“I'm already used to running 100 meters 200 400m so 21k a half marathon is a bit challenging. I thought I'm going to do this in memory of my grandmother.”
He described how his family have grieved for his grandmother, and now he will be fundraising for the cause.
“I want to do well for the breast cancer support group and raise money but I want to also raise awareness,” he said.
“I have set no target donation I want to raise what I can but I just want to raise awareness and donations are welcomed,” he said.
The ‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign aims to encourage people to count their steps and make a commitment to donate to the charity.
“Get your work colleagues, family, friends and even pets together and walk or run 5kms for the cause any time between 1st and 30th June,” said a representative from the charity.
The charity traditionally held the Lunar Walk every June but since the Covid-19 pandemic they have undertaken the ‘Walkers for Knockers’ campaign and in doing so they are raising more money and creating more awareness.
In addition to those positives they have found that more people are taking part, some because the original time of midnight was too late or that the distance was to far.
While the charity asks that a person does 5km they are aware this can be too much for some people, especially anyone undergoing treatment. Therefore, they suggest that a person walks whatever distance they can in however long it takes, there is a whole month to complete the 5km.
The charity is asking participants to count their steps and send it to them with a selfie. The person with the most steps walked will receive a prize.
Selfies with steps are to be sent via WhatsApp to 58008944. They are also asking for people to nominate someone else in their social media posts to take on the challenge.
To donate via bank transfer:
BCSG Acc: 10216701
Sort Code: 40-51-78
IBAN: G166TNOV000010216700001
SWIFT: TNOVGIGI
Trusted Novus Bank

Online donations can be made via: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-penalver

