Walking or cycling to school? Here’s how long it will take

In a move to encourage sustainable and alternative modes of transport, the Ministry for Infrastructure and Planning will provide walking and cycling distance information to pupils of the new Bayside and Westside Schools.

The ministry is providing a map for information purposes setting out the approximate walking and cycling times to and from the schools from most residential areas closest to the schools.

“Considering the time, it takes to walk compared to the time that one needs to wait in traffic while sitting in a car, it makes more sense all round to walk or cycle to keep fit, stay healthy, avoid traffic and do something positive for our environment,” the Government said in a statement.

The caretaker Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said: “Our environment is immensely important to us all and we all need to work together and be prepared to consider changes in the way that we go about our daily lives.”

“Change is always difficult at first but doing even seemingly small things like walking or cycling to school can make a huge difference. I thank all those that help to raise awareness, together we can and will do big things.”