Walking through history

There was a touch of history to the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme this week, allowing youngsters to learn about the Rock’s rich heritage.

The immersive walks delve into the rich tapestry of Gibraltar’s past.

Led by knowledgeable guides, the walks take children on a fascinating journey through time, traversing different parts of Gibraltar and engaging in lively and captivating discussions about the past and how it relates to the present.

“Whether it's exploring the ancient caves that sheltered our earliest inhabitants, retracing the steps of legendary conquerors, or learning about the customs and traditions that have shaped the Gibraltarian community, each walk presents a new chapter in the unfolding story of Gibraltar,” said the team at the Gibraltar Museum, which organises the initiative.

“These enchanting tours not only nurture a sense of wonder and curiosity but also foster a deeper appreciation for the cultural heritage that surrounds the children in their everyday lives.”

“By immersing themselves in the vibrant history of their homeland, the young participants become custodians of their heritage, carrying the torch of knowledge and preserving the legacy for future generations.”

The walk this week took in the City Walls.

• The history walks continue in August with the following outings:

• August 2: Neanderthals and Dolphins: a boat tour of the Gorham’s Cave complex.

• August 9: Secrets of the WWII Tunnels

• August 16: Explore the 18th Century Great Siege Tunnels

• August 23: Discover the Moorish Castle from top to bottom

Parents or guardians are welcome to accompany the children but there is a limit on numbers, so children will take priority.

The maximum number per group is 15.

Bookings will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and it is essential to pre-book via the Gibraltar National Museum.