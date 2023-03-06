Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Wanda Bush opens latest exhibition in aid of Clubhouse

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
6th March 2023

Local artist Wanda Bush is hosting her latest exhibition, ‘For the Glory of God’ at the Fine Arts Gallery to help raise funds for Clubhouse Mental Health Support, Gibraltar. The exhibition is the second in the series and has 39 pieces. In addition, there will be prints of her popular Caletta painting, marking the first...

