Wanda Bush opens latest exhibition in aid of Clubhouse
Local artist Wanda Bush is hosting her latest exhibition, ‘For the Glory of God’ at the Fine Arts Gallery to help raise funds for Clubhouse Mental Health Support, Gibraltar. The exhibition is the second in the series and has 39 pieces. In addition, there will be prints of her popular Caletta painting, marking the first...
