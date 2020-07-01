Wanda Bush unveils ‘For the Glory of God’ exhibition
‘For the Glory of God’ an accumulation of four years’ work by Wanda Bush is on display at the exhibition rooms in John Mackintosh Hall. The exhibition opens today and the artist herself will be there to chat about her work, inspiration and the aim of her pieces. She dedicates the exhibition to her brother...
