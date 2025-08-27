Was Gibraltar ever ready?

As Gibraltar arrives at its 100th match next month we look at the results and statistics of just over a decade of international football. - By Stephen Ignacio

As Gibraltar’s national team arrives at its 100th match when they play the Faroe Islands in the coming weeks, many will be questioning whether Gibraltar has seen any improvements in its results. The next big question being whether Gibraltar was “ready” as had been claimed as they entered UEFA? A question which will raise much debate but which commonsense shows was based more on attitudes towards taking on the challenge, rather than being ready to compete at the same level.

Its FIFA rankings have fluctuated like a yo-yo during the past decade, although recent good form saw Gibraltar climb to a respectable 195 earlier this year. Now, heading into its century of matches, its standing has dropped to 199, just ahead of Somalia and directly below both Tonga and the Cayman Islands.

Its standing in the FIFA world rankings places it above San Marino and Liechtenstein, both of whom have had some success against Gibraltar. However, this year Gibraltar failed to top a Nations League group that included both sides, with San Marino finishing ahead of Gibraltar, even though Gibraltar was the only side to remain undefeated.

Since Gibraltar’s first official friendly international in 2013, it has seen significant development in its attitudes and style of play on the field. Ten victories and 14 draws have been overshadowed by 74 defeats.

With just 38 goals in 98 matches and 315 conceded, Gibraltar has seen an average of roughly eight goals conceded for every goal scored. This is a record many have blamed on years of focusing mainly on defence.

However, this same period, in which Gibraltar concentrated its efforts on becoming a more stubborn side and frustrating teams, also provided some key moments, such as promotion from League D to League C in the Nations League, plus an unbeaten run of four matches. It also included a period in which they held four strong sides—Greece, Republic of Ireland, France, and the Netherlands—to just 3–0 results.

A closer look at the statistics also reveals that Gibraltar’s offensive record lacked punch, with many matches seeing only a handful of attempts on goal. This has drawn much criticism.

Notably, the small pool of players to select from, the mainly semi-professional league, and the ongoing questions over the opportunities given to home-grown players by league clubs have meant much of Gibraltar’s fate has been decided by issues such as player availability and squad selection.

A recent string of injuries has seen Gibraltar slump in results immediately after a more consistent period in which they conceded the fewest goals over a prolonged stretch.

Gibraltar has yet to earn a point from a major qualifier group campaign. Its success has come mainly in the Nations League, while the European qualifiers have seen defeat after defeat. This is something they hope to overturn in the coming weeks as they aim to close this first chapter in Gibraltar’s international football with a semblance of achievement beyond the Nations League.

Gibraltar’s record year by year

Year | Played | Goals in favour | Goals against | Goal difference

2014 | 8 | 3 | 28 | –25

2015 | 7 | 2 | 39 | –37

2016 | 7 | 2 | 27 | –25

2017 | 6 | 1 | 30 | –29

2018 | 7 | 6 | 15 | –9

2019 | 10 | 3 | 33 | –30

2020 | 6 | 6 | 6 | 0

2021 | 12 | 4 | 49 | –45

2022 | 10 | 6 | 18 | –12

2023 | 10 | 0 | 46 | –46

2024 | 10 | 6 | 8 | –2

2025 | 4 | 2 | 16 | –14

Based on goals scored, Gibraltar’s best season came during their first promotion from League D to League C in the Nations League, this being in 2020 during the global pandemic. It was also the season in which Gibraltar could not have spectators in the stands, with their success achieved mainly behind closed doors.

Ironically, their worst two seasons came under the same head coach who led them to promotion.

2021 saw them suffer the highest goal difference against, while only recently, still under Julio Ribas, Gibraltar not only conceded its worst record with 46 goals against, but also failed to score in 10 internationals. This was the same season in which they recorded their heaviest defeat, a 14–0 loss to France.

Best Season

• 2020 stands out with a goal difference of 0 (6 goals scored, 6 conceded).

• 2024 is second best with –2 goal difference (6 goals scored, 8 conceded).

Worst Season

• 2023 is the worst with a goal difference of –46, scoring 0 goals and conceding 46.

• 2021 is also very poor with a –45 goal difference.

If we look at Gibraltar’s 98-match record on a year-to-year basis, their best season came in 2018 with their highest number of wins in one year (3) from eight matches played.

Their worst season came in 2015, when they not only scored just two goals but also recorded no draws or wins, conceding 37 goals.

The complete breakdown of Gibraltar’s seasons with wins, draws, losses, goals, and matches played:

2014: 1 win, 2 draws, 5 losses – Goals: 3–24 (8 matches)

2015: 0 wins, 0 draws, 7 losses – Goals: 2–37 (7 matches)

2016: 0 wins, 1 draw, 6 losses – Goals: 1–30 (7 matches)

2017: 0 wins, 0 draws, 6 losses – Goals: 2–29 (6 matches)

2018: 3 wins, 0 draws, 4 losses – Goals: 6–15 (7 matches)

2019: 0 wins, 0 draws, 10 losses – Goals: 2–31 (10 matches)

2020: 2 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses – Goals: 3–11 (6 matches)

2021: 0 wins, 2 draws, 10 losses – Goals: 4–47 (12 matches)

2022: 1 win, 3 draws, 6 losses – Goals: 6–21 (10 matches)

2023: 1 win, 0 draws, 9 losses – Goals: 1–40 (10 matches)

2024: 2 wins, 4 draws, 4 losses – Goals: 5–13 (10 matches)

2025: 0 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses – Goals: 2–14 (4 matches)

Best Seasons

• 2018: 3 wins, –9 goal difference (6–15) – most wins recorded.

• 2024: 2 wins, 4 draws, –8 goal difference (5–13) – most stable season.

• 2020: 2 wins, 1 draw, –8 goal difference (3–11) – positive results with fewer games.

Worst Seasons

• 2015: 0 wins, 0 draws, –37 goal difference (2–37)

• 2019: 0 wins, 0 draws, –29 goal difference (2–31)

• 2021: 0 wins, 2 draws, –43 goal difference (4–47)

• 2023: 1 win, 0 draws, –39 goal difference (1–40)

Summary of key years

2014

• 1 win: Friendly (vs Malta)

• 2 draws: Friendly (vs Slovakia, Estonia)

• 5 losses: UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

2015

• No wins, no draws

• 7 losses: UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

2016

• 1 draw: Friendly (vs Liechtenstein)

• 6 losses: Friendly & 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

2017

• No wins, no draws

• 6 losses: 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

2018

• 3 wins: Friendly (vs Latvia); UEFA Nations League D (vs Armenia, Liechtenstein)

• No draws

• 4 losses: UEFA Nations League D

2019

• No wins, no draws

• 10 losses: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying & Friendly

2020

• 2 wins: UEFA Nations League D (vs San Marino, Liechtenstein)

• 1 draw: UEFA Nations League D (vs San Marino)

• 3 losses: Friendly

2021

• 2 draws: Friendly (Andorra) & UEFA Nations League D (Liechtenstein)

• 10 losses: 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification & Friendly

2022

• 1 win: Friendly (vs Liechtenstein)

• 3 draws: Friendly (Faroe Islands, Grenada) & UEFA Nations League C (Bulgaria)

• 6 losses: UEFA Nations League C

2023

• 1 win: Friendly (vs Andorra)

• No draws

• 9 losses: UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying & Friendly

2024

• 2 wins: Friendly (vs Andorra) & UEFA Nations League D (vs San Marino)

• 4 draws: Friendly (Wales, Moldova) & UEFA Nations League D (Liechtenstein, San Marino)

• 4 losses: Friendly & UEFA Nations League D

2025 (so far)

• No wins

• 1 draw: UEFA Nations League D (San Marino)

• 3 losses: 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Gibraltar has recorded:

• Wins: 10

• Draws: 14

• Losses: 74

• Goals scored (in favour): 38

• Goals conceded (against): 315

Whilst the stats do not lie, providing a neutral account of Gibraltar’s results on the field, they do not always reflect the development of the sport.

Recent success by clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps, who continue to develop home-grown players feeding into the national team, shows that Gibraltar football is starting to compete at a higher level, albeit still in its infancy.

Whilst a decade of football seems long, the recent departure of all but two of the players from Gibraltar’s early squads highlights that only one generation of players has just completed their careers. The fact Gibraltar plays its 100th match in the coming weeks highlights how experience on the field is still developing, with no player yet having reached 100 international caps.

At club level, Gibraltar has earned a reputation for being tough opponents. Once described as a “pub team” in the early days, they are now seen as respectable, well-disciplined sides few underestimate.

Similarly, at international level, where Gibraltar were once called the “whipping boys” of football, with teams entering the field thinking about goal differences, this has now changed.

Heavy defeats still occur, such as the 14–0 defeat to France. However, it was the 3–0 defeat against the same side that rattled the French the most, having been held and frustrated on the day.

Compliments have flowed freely, as Gibraltar are now seen as a ‘stubborn’ side to beat. Teams no longer look at goal differences but focus first on getting their three points, a task now made harder as experience and physical fitness have improved.

Recent changes have also seen Gibraltar adopt a more offensive attitude, with more goals scored in the past five years than in the previous five. The number of goals conceded has fluctuated between good and bad depending on the year and the competition played.

It is, however, the improvement in player development, team discipline, and overall preparations that has seen Gibraltar gain respect on the field.

Whilst the first ten years of football have been a steep learning curve, it is the next ten years that will determine whether Gibraltar can achieve what seems to be one of its goals: to be at the forefront of, and perhaps topping, the sides now categorised as League D. The Nations League provides this tiered structure by its very nature.

Becoming a fringe team moving in and out of League C during the next decade would be a huge success for Gibraltar and one many believe is achievable, removing once and for all the stigma of being considered a ‘minnow’ and establishing itself as one of the stronger lower-tier national sides. Hopefully, some of its young players—such as Scanlon, who is already involved with major clubs across the globe—will continue to pave that path.

THE RESULTS

1 19 November 2013 H Slovakia 0 – 0 Friendly

2 1 March 2014 H Faroe Islands 1–4 Friendly

3 5 March 2014 H Estonia 0–2 Friendly

4 26 May 2014 A Estonia 1–1 Friendly

5 4 June 2014 H Malta 1–0 Friendly

6 7 September 2014 H Poland 0–7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

7 11 October 2014 A Republic of Ireland 0–7 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

8 14 October 2014 H Georgia 0–3 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

9 14 November 2014 A Germany 0–4 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

10 29 March 2015 A Scotland 1–6 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

11 7 June 2015 A Croatia 0–4 Friendly

12 13 June 2015 H Germany 0–7 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

13 4 September 2015 H Republic of Ireland 0–4 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

14 7 September 2015 A Poland 1–8 UEFA Euro 2016 qualifying

15 8 October 2015 A Georgia 0–4 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

16 11 October 2015 H Scotland 0–6 U E F A Euro 2016 qualifying

17 23 March 2016 H Liechtenstein 0–0 Friendly

18 29 March 2016 H Latvia 0–5 Friendly

19 1 September 2016 A Portugal 0–5 Friendly

20 6 September 2016 H Greece 1–4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

21 7 October 2016 A Estonia 0–4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

22 10 October 2016 H Belgium 0–6 2 0 1 8 FIFA World Cup qualification

23 13 November 2016 A Cyprus 1–3 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

24 25 March 2017 A Bosnia and Herzegovina 0–5 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

25 9 June 2017 H Cyprus 1–2 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

26 31 August 2017 A Belgium 0–9 2 0 1 8 FIFA World Cup qualification

27 3 September 2017 H Bosnia and Herzegovina 0–4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

28 7 October 2017(H) Estonia 0–6 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

29 10 October 2017 A Greece 0–4 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

30 25 March 2018 H Latvia 1–0 Friendly

31 6 September 2018 H Macedonia 0–2 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

32 9 September 2018 A Liechtenstein 0–2 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

33 13 October 2018 A Armenia 1–0 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

34 16 October 2018 H Liechtenstein 2–1 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

35 16 November 2018 H Armenia 2–6 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

36 19 November 2018 A Macedonia 0–4 2018–19 UEFA Nations League D

37 23 March 2019 H Republic of Ireland 0–1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

38 26 March 2019 H Estonia 0–1 Friendly

39 7 June 2019 A Georgia 0–3 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

40 10 June 2019 A Republic of Ireland 0–2 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

41 5 September 2019 H Denmark 0–6 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

42 8 September 2019 A Switzerland 0–4 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

43 10 October 2019 A Kosovo 0–1 Friendly

44 15 October 2019 H Georgia 2–3 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

45 15 November 2019 A Denmark 0–6 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

46 18 November 2019 H Switzerland 1–6 U E F A Euro 2020 qualifying

47 5 September 2020 H San Marino 1–0 2020–21 UEFA Nations League D

48 7 October 2020 A Malta 0–2 Friendly

49 10 October 2020 A Liechtenstein 1–0 2020–21 UEFA Nations League D

50 11 November 2020 A Bulgaria 0–3 Friendly

51 14 November 2020 A San Marino 0–0 2020–21 UEFA Nations League D

52 17 November 2020 H Liechtenstein 1–1 2020–21 UEFA Nations League D

53 24 March 2021 H Norway 0–3 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

54 27 March 2021 A Montenegro 1–4 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

55 30 March 2021 H Netherlands 0–7 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

56 4 June 2021 A Slovenia 0 – 6 Friendly

57 7 June 2021 A Andorra 0 – 0 Friendly

58 1 September 2021 A Latvia 1–3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

59 4 September 2021 H Turkey 0–3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

60 7 September 2021 A Norway 1–5 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

61 8 October 2021 H Montenegro 0–3 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

62 11 October 2021 A Netherlands 0–6 2 0 2 2 FIFA World Cup qualification

63 13 November 2021 A Turkey 0–6 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

64 16 November 2021 H Latvia 1–3 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification

65 23 March 2022 H Grenada 0–0 Friendly

66 26 March 2022 H Faroe Islands 0–0 Friendly

67 2 June 2022 A Georgia 0–4 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

68 5 June 2022 H North Macedonia 0–2 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

69 9 June 2022 H Bulgaria 1–1 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

70 12 June 2022 A North Macedonia 0–4 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

71 23 September 2022 A Bulgaria 1–5 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

72 26 September 2022 H Georgia 1–2 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C

73 16 November 2022 H Liechtenstein 2–0 Friendly

74 19 November 2022 H Andorra 1–0 Friendly

75 24 March 2023 H Greece 0–3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

76 27 March 2023 A Netherlands 0–3 U E F A Euro 2024 qualifying

77 16 June 2023 H France 0–3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

78 19 June 2023 A Republic of Ireland 0–3 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

79 6 September 2023 A Malta 0–1 Friendly

80 10 September 2023 A Greece 0–5 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

81 11 October 2023 A Wales 0–4 Friendly

82 16 October 2023 H Republic of Ireland 0–4 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

83 18 November 2023 A France 0–14 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

84 21 November 2023 H Netherlands 0–6 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

85 21 March 2024 H Lithuania 0–1 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C relegation play-out

86 26 March 2024 A Lithuania 0–1 2022–23 UEFA Nations League C relegation play-out

87 3 June 2024 H Scotland 0 – 2 Friendly

88 6 June 2024 H Wales 0–0 Friendly

89 4 September 2024 H Andorra 1–0 Friendly

90 8 September 2024 H Liechtenstein 2–2 2024–25 UEFA Nations League D

91 10 October 2024 H San Marino 1–0 2024–25 UEFA Nations League D

92 13 October 2024 A Liechtenstein 0–0 2024–25 UEFA Nations League D

93 15 November 2024 A San Marino 1–1 2024–25 UEFA Nations League D

94 19 November 2024 H Moldova 1–1 Friendly

95 22 March 2025 A Montenegro 1–3 2 0 2 6 FIFA World Cup qualification

96 25 March 2025 H Czech Republic 0–4 2 0 2 6 FIFA World Cup qualification

97 6 June 2025 H Croatia 0–7 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

98 9 June 2025 A Faroe Islands 1–2 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

(as published in print edition of Tuesday 26th August 2025)