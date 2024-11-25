Watercolour artist brings ‘Nooks of Light and Colour’ to Gib
In his inaugural exhibition locally, Spanish artist Juan Anelo aims to bring a showcase of paintings that celebrate light, colour, and the beauty of everyday moments. His watercolours exhibition ‘Nooks of Light and Colour’ opens tonight at the John Mackintosh Hall, lower exhibition room and will run until November 29. Previously, the artist exhibited in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here