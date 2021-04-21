Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Waterport Terraces Day Centre reopens after lockdown closure

By Chronicle Staff
21st April 2021

The Care Agency’s Waterport Terraces Day Centre opened its doors this week and welcomed back elderly service users for the first time since Gibraltar went into its first lockdown last year.
During the lockdown period, the service was adjusted and the outreach work by the Care Agency allowed for service users to carry out tailor-made activities delivered to their homes by the Waterport Day Centre team.
During this period of closure to the public, the premises were in constant use in supporting the Care Agency in other Covid-19 related matters, by using it as a base for carrying out PCR testing for all its staff and coordinating other services.

The Day Centre will now, once again, be inviting new service users to attend and, on Monday morning, service users were extremely happy to be welcomed back by the team at the day centre and by Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, who was delighted to see them all return.
Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas, said: “I am delighted that the Waterport Day Centre is now able to resume its service after a long and challenging period.”
“I would like to acknowledge the patience and understanding of our service users throughout such difficult times.”
“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Waterport Day Centre Team for their care and professionalism demonstrated in their outreach work, as well as in their support for staff in other matters relating to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Their hard work has most certainly paid off.”

For her part, Ms Sacramento, said: “As the community strives to regain a semblance of normality, and given the very low prevalence of the virus in Gibraltar, I am extremely pleased to announce the reopening of the Waterport Day Centre and I would like to welcome back all the elderly service users.”
“This is a great step towards their return to normality after such a difficult period.”
“Since its inauguration in November 2013, the Waterport Day Centre has grown tremendously as a service, providing a safe and caring environment for our elderly to enjoy.”
“I would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Waterport Day Centre and the Care Agency for their careful and considerable planning involved in the opening as well as all the service users for their understanding throughout the pandemic.”

Most Read

Local News

Memoir recalls ‘potentially explosive’ 2017 stand-off between RGP and MoD

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

BBC has ‘Late at Night’ surprise for local songwriter

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

With ‘butterflies in the stomach’, Monsignor Miles prepares for new role as papal nuncio

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tovey Cottage Natural History Field Centre opens in the Nature Reserve

21st April 2021

Local News
‘Focus on housing people in need,’ GSD tells Govt

21st April 2021

Local News
ERS increases access for visitors, but GSD again questions ‘obstinate policy’ on jabs

21st April 2021

Local News
Carpe Diem set for 21-km charity run for GBC Open Day

21st April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021