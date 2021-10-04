Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Wear a football shirt for cardiac awareness

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
4th October 2021

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is encouraging the public to wear a football on Monday, October 18 in support of World Restart a Heart Day.
The Association said it is creating awareness on CPR and the use of defibrillators by supporting World Restart a Heart Day.
“As some will have unfortunately experienced, cardiac arrests have not stopped during the Coronavirus pandemic,” the Association said.
“If someone has an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, you have a very small window of 10 minutes, to effectively assist this person.”
“We would like to create awareness, to ensure the general public can perform hands-only CPR and know how to use a defibrillator.”
“We want people to know that if a person collapses and stops breathing, it is important to call (for help), to push (perform hands-only CPR) and (to shock) use a defibrillator.”
“This will give mums, dads, sons, daughters, neighbours, colleagues and friends the best chance of survival.”
Christian Eriksen's collapse from a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the Euro 2020 has brought this to the forefront and highlighted the importance of CPR, defibrillator use and of acting very quickly to save a life.
“We would like to invite you to show your support by wearing a football shirt, at home, at work or at school on Football Shirt Monday, to create awareness and to upload your photos onto the Gibraltar Cardiac Association Facebook page,” the Association said.
“Should you wish to make a donation to the Cardiac Association charitable fund, please do not hesitate to contact us for our bank details or alternatively, these can be located on our website, www.gibraltarcardiac.com, where you can also become a member if you wish.”

