Sat 21st Mar, 2020

Local News

Wear your socks at home on March 21

By Alice Mascarenhas
21st March 2020

Saturday, March 21, is World Down Syndrome Day and the Down Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar are calling on people to wear their socks at home.
“You can wear any socks, brightly coloured, mis-matched socks, and you can wear them at home and everyone can help by wearing #LotsOfSocks. Wear them at home, wherever you are and whatever you’re doing today 21 March,” said a spokesperson for the Group.
World Down Syndrome Day allows focus on a different issue each year. This year the global theme is ‘We Decide’ and is inspired by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) which supports effective and meaningful participation as a core human right.
Following the cancellation of the World Down Syndrome day conference in New York and side event in Geneva, WorldDownSyndrome Day@UnitedNations2020 is now a virtual event. Speakers, originally due to speak in New York and Geneva have produced statements based on their planned talks which are available in video or written format for the virtual event www.worlddownsyndromeday2.org
Meanwhile due to the current COVID-19 situation all events planned locally for World Down Syndrome Day 2020 by the Down Syndrome Support Group Gibraltar have as a result been cancelled but the Group is reminding everyone that information on coronavirus and Down syndrome can be check on the following link:

Coronavirus (COVID-19)


The Group is today calling on everyone to take pictures and videos and post them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #LotsOfSocks, #WorldDownSyndromeDay and #WDSD20…we love seeing and sharing everyone’s #LotsOfSocks pictures.

