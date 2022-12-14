Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Weather advisory continues, with flights diverted and delayed

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th December 2022

The inclement weather saw flights diverted, with the rough weather expected to continue on Thursday.

Chief meteorologist at MeteoGib, Steph Ball, issued an advisory on Wednesday, predicting more heavy rain on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick was diverted to Seville, and passengers bussed to Gibraltar.

The easyJet Manchester flight did not depart the UK and was delayed until Thursday.

But later on Wednesday, for the first time in days, planes started to land at Gibraltar International Airport when the British Airways from London Heathrow touched down shortly before 6pm.

“After yet another wet day on the Rock it looks like we have some more wet weather to come, with a weather advisory for heavy rain now extended overnight and through Thursday,” said Ms Ball.

“We can expect to see more of what we’ve seen today, particularly on Thursday, with further heavy rain and a risk of torrential thundery downpours with some strong and squally winds around them.”

“By the weekend we still can’t rule out the risk of some showers on Saturday, but with high pressure building the move will be towards drier and increasingly settled conditions.”

Both the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services confirmed there were no major incidents as a result of the weather.

But there were two separate incidents where large vehicles were stuck in tunnels.

The first happened at the entrance to Dudley Ward Tunnel when the driver hit a girdle and became wedged, with the GFRS were dispatched.

The second incident took place at Ragged Staff Gate. Both trucks were freed within hours of becoming stuck.

The RGP also dealt with a landslide on Sir Herbert Miles Road, near the demolition site of the former Caleta Hotel and this is not thought to be weather-related.

As a result, the RGP imposed a road closure between Media Luna and Little Genoa between 8am and 4pm for the foreseeable future.

Most Read

Local News

Schengen border checks cause delay for British passengers diverted to Malaga

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit transitional measure and looks beyond Dec 31 as treaty talks resume

Tue 13th Dec, 2022

Brexit

Cleverly and Albares meet in Madrid against backdrop of Gib treaty talks

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Local News

In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Local News

Seven weeks in jail for woman who abandoned puppy

Wed 14th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Air pollutions at lowest levels, ‘Thinking Green Digest’ reports

14th December 2022

Local News
Specialised assets from South America to remove OS 35 wreck

14th December 2022

Local News
Seven weeks in jail for woman who abandoned puppy

14th December 2022

Local News
Global runner ticks Gibraltar off his list

13th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022