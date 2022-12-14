Weather advisory continues, with flights diverted and delayed

The inclement weather saw flights diverted, with the rough weather expected to continue on Thursday.

Chief meteorologist at MeteoGib, Steph Ball, issued an advisory on Wednesday, predicting more heavy rain on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an EasyJet flight from London Gatwick was diverted to Seville, and passengers bussed to Gibraltar.

The easyJet Manchester flight did not depart the UK and was delayed until Thursday.

But later on Wednesday, for the first time in days, planes started to land at Gibraltar International Airport when the British Airways from London Heathrow touched down shortly before 6pm.

“After yet another wet day on the Rock it looks like we have some more wet weather to come, with a weather advisory for heavy rain now extended overnight and through Thursday,” said Ms Ball.

“We can expect to see more of what we’ve seen today, particularly on Thursday, with further heavy rain and a risk of torrential thundery downpours with some strong and squally winds around them.”

“By the weekend we still can’t rule out the risk of some showers on Saturday, but with high pressure building the move will be towards drier and increasingly settled conditions.”

Both the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services confirmed there were no major incidents as a result of the weather.

But there were two separate incidents where large vehicles were stuck in tunnels.

The first happened at the entrance to Dudley Ward Tunnel when the driver hit a girdle and became wedged, with the GFRS were dispatched.

The second incident took place at Ragged Staff Gate. Both trucks were freed within hours of becoming stuck.

The RGP also dealt with a landslide on Sir Herbert Miles Road, near the demolition site of the former Caleta Hotel and this is not thought to be weather-related.

As a result, the RGP imposed a road closure between Media Luna and Little Genoa between 8am and 4pm for the foreseeable future.