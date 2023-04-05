Weather advisory warns of strong winds through to Wednesday

The Gibraltar Government issued a weather advisory on Tuesday warning of near gale force easterly winds through to Wednesday evening, with winds of up to 28 knots possible.

In some areas, including Europa Point and waters south of the Rock, gusts could reach up to 40 knots at isolated times, the advisory said.

"Travel conditions will become difficult at times," it added.

The strong winds will also bring an easterly swell, prompting salvors working on the OS35 to take precautionary measures earlier this week.

The boom around the vessel was removed until the bad weather passes, and crane barges involved in the operation have sheltered in port.