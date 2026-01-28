Weather-related falls at A&E prompt care warnings as wind and rain persist

Winds gusted over 100kmph on Wednesday morning as the rain too continued to batter the Rock causing some localised flooding as the severe weather continued for another day.

According to MeteoGib Chief Meteorologist Steph Ball on Wednesday morning the storm showed it’s highest gusts at 10am as “reaching Severe Gale at the Airport to 55kts or 102km/h.”

The weather prompted the Government to urge elderly and vulnerable residents to take extra care after a rise in A&E attendances linked to weather-related falls.

In a statement it stressed that help is available for people who need support with essentials and have no alternative assistance from family, friends, or neighbours.

Anyone needing urgent items such as prescriptions or medication is advised to call 111 first, where needs can be assessed and appropriate support arranged.

The Care Agency is also contacting those on its risk register to carry out welfare checks, and residents are encouraged to check in on older or frail neighbours and relatives where possible.

“Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our elderly and most vulnerable residents. Severe weather can significantly increase the risk of falls, particularly for those who are frail or living alone,” said The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

“If someone genuinely has no family or other support available and needs help with essentials, they should not hesitate to call 111 so that support can be arranged.”

“At the same time, the Care Agency is actively reaching out to those at highest risk to carry out welfare checks.”

“I would also encourage everyone to look out for elderly neighbours and relatives, as simple checks can make a real difference.”

The Government also continued the advice issued on Tuesday for the public to stay indoors if possible, to exercise caution when travelling and to take sensible precautions.

The Upper Rock and Alameda Gardens continued to be closed to visitors.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Royal Gibraltar Police re-issued its road safety advisory as heavy rain and strong winds affect driving conditions and urged the public to travel only if absolutely necessary.

The advice was for drivers to reduce their speed, brake earlier and leave a larger gap from the vehicle in front.

Motorists were also urged to keep their lights and windscreen wipers on to improve visibility, avoid standing water, be mindful of pedestrians and never attempt to drive through areas that are visibly flooded.

And the Dudley Ward Tunnel remained temporarily closed to all vehicular traffic, between the lay-by by Blackstrap Cove (Miami Beach) and Europa Advance Road / Hole in the Wall. As on Tuesday access to Both Worlds is for residents only.

It also reiterated advise for cyclists, PLET users and motorcyclists to avoid the area entirely due to severe winds.

Once again, the weather hampered some activities on the Rock, with the GSLA closing outdoor areas, the indoor gym at the Europa Point stadium and MUGA.

On Tuesday, despite the weather and an initial diversion to Malaga for the British Airways Heathrow flight all flights landed on the Rock. However, passengers on Wednesday were not as lucky with the first flight of the day, the easyJet from Gatwick, being diverted to Malaga. The flight will subsequently be operated from Malaga with passengers being bused to and from the airport.