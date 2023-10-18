Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Archive image of rain

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2023

An area of low pressure, named Storm Aline, is forecast to bring a deterioration in the weather for the Rock through to Thursday.

With a strong to gale force Southwesterly wind picking up, and a spell of heavy or torrential/ thundery rain pushing Southeast during the evening.

The Government warning stated that rain accumulations of 25mm+ are possible within a six hour period but are currently expected to stay below severe weather criteria of 50mm+ in six hours.

“A strong Southwesterly wind will pick up during the day, becoming strong to gale force and squally at times from late afternoon onwards,” said the warning.

“Mean speeds are expected to increase 25-30 knots locally 30-35 knots with gusts reaching 40-50 knots.”

“Winds will veer Westerly as the rain clears and ease overnight.”

“Travel conditions will become difficult at times with standing water on the roads and a risk of local flooding and flying debris.”

