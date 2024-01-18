Weather warning issued for tomorrow

The Gibraltar Government issued a weather warning for Friday, as an area of deepening low pressure arrives from the west in the early hours, bringing strong winds, showers and thunderstorms to Gibraltar.

There is a risk of gale force winds between 11am and 5pm and travel conditions will become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.

“During this period, mean wind speeds may reach 28-32 knots (50-60 km/h), whilst gusts may reach 45-50 knots (85-95 km/h), particularly in exposed locations,” the warning said.



“Winds are expected to decrease to a moderate to fresh west or north-westerly through the evening as showers and thunderstorms clear to the southeast.”



“This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34-40 knots (63-74 km/h) with gusts to 43 knots (80 km/h) or more.”