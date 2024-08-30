Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Aug, 2024

Weight of stored materials caused scaffold collapse

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
29th August 2024

A scaffold platform designed to protect pedestrians on Corral Road was being used to store heavy materials whose weight caused the structure to collapse, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday, adding that the practice has now been banned at the site. The weight on the platform, known as a crash deck, exceeded the certified load limit...

