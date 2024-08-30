Weight of stored materials caused scaffold collapse
A scaffold platform designed to protect pedestrians on Corral Road was being used to store heavy materials whose weight caused the structure to collapse, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday, adding that the practice has now been banned at the site. The weight on the platform, known as a crash deck, exceeded the certified load limit...
