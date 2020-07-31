‘We’re far from out of the woods’ with Covid-19, CM says
Against a backdrop of the resurging global Covid-19 crisis, Gibraltar will not proceed to Rock Unlocked, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Friday, as he underscored the need to take action now so as to avoid tightening restrictions yet again. Following public health advice, Gibraltar will therefore remain at stage six of the unlocking strategy...
