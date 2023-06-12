West Ham shirt raises funds for Childline

West Ham’s goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero, who is currently on the Rock, is the nephew of Childline Gibraltar volunteer, Marie Carmen Lia.

On her recent trip to London, he gave his aunt a shirt signed by all West Ham’s first-team players to help raise funds for Childline Gibraltar.

In a week when the team, known as the ‘Hammers’, won their first-ever European trophy, the shirt was auctioned online with the winning bid coming from keen West Ham fan, Mike Nicholls of Chestertons estate egents.

A spokesperson for Childline Gibraltar said, “We are grateful to Xavi for the gift of the shirt and to Mike for his generous winning bid.”

“Chestertons are supporters of our various quiz nights and other fundraising events and we rely on these events, in addition to donations, so that Childline is able to provide its full range of support to children, young people and families.”