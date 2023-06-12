Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

West Ham shirt raises funds for Childline

By Chronicle Staff
12th June 2023

West Ham’s goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero, who is currently on the Rock, is the nephew of Childline Gibraltar volunteer, Marie Carmen Lia.

On her recent trip to London, he gave his aunt a shirt signed by all West Ham’s first-team players to help raise funds for Childline Gibraltar.

In a week when the team, known as the ‘Hammers’, won their first-ever European trophy, the shirt was auctioned online with the winning bid coming from keen West Ham fan, Mike Nicholls of Chestertons estate egents.

A spokesperson for Childline Gibraltar said, “We are grateful to Xavi for the gift of the shirt and to Mike for his generous winning bid.”

“Chestertons are supporters of our various quiz nights and other fundraising events and we rely on these events, in addition to donations, so that Childline is able to provide its full range of support to children, young people and families.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Parliamentarians gain insight into military life during AFPS visit

12th June 2023

Local News
Action for Housing release election wish list to tackle Gibraltar's housing crisis

12th June 2023

Local News
Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

12th June 2023

Local News
Environmental expert highlights opportunities and challenges for Gibraltar's sustainable future

12th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023