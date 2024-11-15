Westside students raise funds for Action4Schools with bake sale

Year 12 students at Westside School marked International World Food Day last month by organising a bake sale to raise funds for the local charity Action4Schools. The event successfully raised £415, which will provide a year’s worth of clean water for three schools in Regent, Sierra Leone.

The funds were presented to Jimmy Bruzon, founder of Action4Schools, during a special presentation at the school. Mr Bruzon expressed his gratitude to the students and highlighted the significant impact their efforts would have.

“The funds raised will make a huge difference to three schools that rely on water tanks replenished by bowsers, as water wells cannot be provided due to the rocky terrain,” he said.

“It costs just £12 a month to provide water for a school in Sierra Leone. That’s why we encourage people to set up monthly standing orders to ensure continued support for schools in desperate need of clean, safe water.”

He added: “It doesn’t take much to make a big difference. Your monthly support is 100% guaranteed to change lives. I congratulate the students on their wonderful initiative and thank Westside School for its ongoing support of Gibraltar charities.”

The students, led by Aditya Dhanwani, extended their thanks to Head Teacher Mrs Lopez, Head of Year 12 Mrs Trinidad, and the teachers who assisted in the bake sale.

Action4Schools has been a long-standing advocate for clean water access in Sierra Leone, and Mr Bruzon encouraged others to contribute to the cause, noting that even small donations have a significant impact.

More info https://www.action4schools.gi/water-tanks/ Donations Revolut 57631000 Donations Online https://donate.justgiving.com/charity/action4schools-sl NatWest Bank Account Name Action4schools-Sierra Leone Account No. 48084352 Sort Code 60-60-60