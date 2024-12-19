Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Dec, 2024

Westside students spread Christmas cheer to Calpe House residents

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
19th December 2024

Year 7 students at Westside school have created and sent Christmas Cards to residents at Calpe House in London who are receiving medical treatment. 

The shipping and delivery costs to send the cards to London have been covered by DHL. 

“The Year 7 cohort poured their creativity and goodwill into designing the cards, which carry messages of hope and festive cheer,” the Government said in a statement. 

“This meaningful initiative fosters a sense of connection between the students and members of the Gibraltar community far from home.”  

“This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration and community spirit, making the festive season brighter for those facing challenges away from their families.”  

Year 7 Pastoral Leader of Westside School, Pie Sanchez, said: “This project highlights the spirit of kindness and community, which is especially important during this time of year.” 

“We are so proud of our students for their thoughtful gesture and incredibly grateful to DHL for their generosity in helping us make it happen.” 

 

 

