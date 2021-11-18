‘We’ve never rammed a vessel,’ collision inquest told
A crewman on a police boat involved in a fatal collision at sea told a court on Thursday that at no time had they tried to ram the rigid-hulled inflatable boat they were chasing. Speaking from behind a screen having been granted anonymity by the Coroner’s court, the officer said the chase had been carried...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here