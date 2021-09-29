Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo by PA.

By Reuters
29th September 2021

Australia's federal govt to cut Covid-19 income support
Australia's federal government will wind down emergency funding for people who lost work during Covid-19 shutdowns as vaccination rates increase across the country, putting pressure on state and territory leaders to keep their economies open. The decision to cut off federal support when inoculation levels reach 80% means individual states and territories would have to foot the bill if they decide to go into lockdown in response to any fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The federal government, which has spent more than A$9 billion ($6.5 billion) since June to support around 2 million people, wants all internal borders reopened when the 80% vaccination threshold is reached nationally, expected in November.

Sanofi ditches mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after rivals' success
Sanofi is dropping plans for its own mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine because of the dominance achieved by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna in using the technology to fight the pandemic, the company said on Tuesday. The company said it started testing an mRNA shot against seasonal influenza in humans in June and would launch follow-on clinical studies next year.

The mRNA Covid-19 vaccines trick the human body into producing proteins known as antigens that are found on the surface of the coronavirus that causes the disease. That primes the immune system to quell future infections. Sanofi will now focus on the more traditional protein-based vaccine approach, bioengineering the antigen in labs and combining it with an efficacy-boosting ingredient known as an adjuvant.

Italy gives Covid green light to six non-EU destinations
Italy's health ministry said on Tuesday it had given the go-ahead for travel to six non-European tourist spots - the Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Egypt (but only Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam), Dominican Republic and Aruba - without the need for quarantine as a Covid-19 precaution either on arrival or return.

Everyone leaving for the selected countries must have a 'Green Pass' showing Covid immunity - either due to vaccination or previous infection - and must also present a negative swab at least 48 hours before departure, according to the order signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

Brazil hospital chain hid Covid-19 deaths
A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly Covid-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro's preferred 'miracle cure', a lawyer for whistleblowing doctors told senators on Tuesday. At least nine people died of Covid-19 during the trials at Prevent Senior Hospital chain from March to April 2020, but their charts were altered to hide the cause of death, lawyer Bruna Morato told a Senate inquiry.

Morato, representing 12 doctors employed at Prevent Senior, said on Tuesday the company threatened and fired doctors who disagreed with a predetermined "Covid kit" that included hydroxychloroquine, erythromycin and ivermectin. There is no scientific evidence that those drugs are beneficial in the treatment of Covid-19.

Covid-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts
As Merck & Co and Pfizer Inc prepare to report clinical trial results for experimental Covid-19 antiviral pills, rivals are lining up with what they hope will prove to be more potent and convenient oral treatments of their own.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Pardes Biosciences, Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd and Novartis AG said they have designed antivirals that specifically target the coronavirus while aiming to avoid potential shortcomings such as the need for multiple pills per day or known safety issues.

Most Read

Local News

UK officials play down reports of incident at sea, UK to protest incursion

Mon 27th Sep, 2021

Local News

Eastern Airways to stop Gib flights for winter

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Local News

No evidence collision was deliberate, inquest told

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Local News

Blood, sweat and cold beers as double-amputee Royal Marine completes epic run to the Rock

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
GDP officer embarks on Med Steps charity challenge

29th September 2021

Features
British Forces Gibraltar holds Youth Summer Programme

29th September 2021

Features
Staff at British Forces Gibraltar raise £400 for charity

29th September 2021

Features
Returning to the office? These are the houseplants to take along

29th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021