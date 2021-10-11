Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Some 29 positive Covid-19 cases were detected on Monday, after a community outbreak between "loosely connected individuals" was identified.

The Director of Public Health and the Contact Tracing Bureau have been working over the weekend after a community outbreak led to a spike in cases, reflected in Monday's statistics.

The Gibraltar Government said quick testing and social responsibility was key to preventing wide Covid-19 transmission.

"The outbreak was identified after a number of loosely connected individuals tested positive and provided their details to the Contact Tracing Bureau," the Government said.

"Transmission can’t be pinpointed to a specific event and is believed to have occurred mostly between households, at celebrations and at community events."

"Thanks to the cooperation and responsible behaviour of the affected individuals, effective testing has led to the identification of a number of cases that would otherwise have gone undetected."

"This is the spike in numbers that is reflected in today’s statistics."

The Government added honesty and responsible behaviour as demonstrated by these individuals are the best tools to identify and isolate outbreaks as soon as they happen, to prevent further spread to a wider community.

"As we learn to live with Covid, established practices like quick testing, social distancing and masks will be vital," the Government said.

Overall there are currently 107 active cases, of which 101 are residents and six are visitors.

There are also three cases in the Covid-19 Ward and one in the Critical Care Unit, and 122 in self-isolation.

The Government has encouraged the public to take up the offer of the booster vaccination for over 50s.

"The booster vaccination will offer a crucial layer of immunity to the virus in helping to prevent

serious illness, hospitalisation and death," the Government said.

"As we approach winter and the protection offered by the initial vaccinations begins to wear off, all eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take up the offer of a booster."

Please register interest here: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/