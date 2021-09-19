Wildlife flourishes on Gorham’s Cave coastline

The coastline of the Gorham’s Cave Complex has seen wildlife flourish in recent years.

Being part of a World Heritage Site and the Gibraltar Nature Reserve means that it is the most protected coastline in Gibraltar.

“It has all the protection of the World Heritage status, not only that, it's part of the Gibraltar Nature Reserve as well, so it is the bit of coastline in Gibraltar that is the most protected,” Dr Stewart Finlayson from the Gibraltar National Museum said.

This can be seen when going down to the Complex, with the water being very clear and large amounts of wildlife along the rocky coastline.

The protection of the coastline has allowed wildlife to flourish in the area.

Dr Finlayson said: “We’ve had a huge amount of wildlife here, from birds to a shark recently, wales and dolphins.”

“We have seen a big increase in the number of wales for example that pass through this area. And the marine crustaceans here, its second to none its one of the most protected areas.”

The protected coastline is also home to rare and endangered species which are flourishing.

“We have species that you find here that the next place you find them is Barcelona.” Dr Finlayson said.

“It has been protected for a good amount of time now that we are noticing the comeback of a lot of species, we have got a lot of bird species like the common shag which is breeding here and doing well. One of the pairs last summer had six chicks, which was a really good success and it’s a little cavity just above the cave.”

“This stretch of marine coastline is really important. There’s species of limpet which lives here which we actually find going back to the time of the Neanderthals, still living here. It’s the most protected species pretty much anywhere, it’s extremely rare and here the population is flourishing amongst many other wildlife.”

“Here we have one of the biggest populations of Bats left in Gibraltar as well.” He added.

“Having such restrictions on the volume of people coming down, the wildlife is able to recover and recuperate. By not having people coming here, you are protecting the area.”

“The habitat is quite unique, you look around Gibraltar and its not everywhere you see this rocky coastline with shallow waters going out, it’s quite an important place.”



GORHAM’S CAVE

Research at the Gorham’s Cave Complex is not just about understanding the Neanderthals, but about the history of the Rock and the surrounding areas.

The Complex became a World Heritage Site in 2016 and has been ground-breaking globally in understanding more about the Neanderthals.

So much so, that numerous documentary teams from the likes of Netflix, BBC, Channel 4 and National Geographic have been visiting to film during the last year.

The international recognition towards the caves was a pleasant surprise for Dr Finlayson, who took the Chronicle on a tour of the Complex and the array of history that surrounds it.

“I couldn’t be prouder of what we have done here since 1989. Never did I think when I was a little boy sitting there with a civ that it would reach this level,” Dr Finlayson said.

The sea caves at the Complex were created by “the pounding of sea waves over thousands and millions of years”. The constant pounding erodes at bits of rock which are less hard than others and creates big caverns.

Dr Finlayson described the site as being “the jewel in the crown” in anything to do with the Neanderthals and palaeoanthropology because of discoveries such as the first found Neanderthal engraving known as ‘the hashtag’, which Dr Finlayson described as being “a message through time”.

Other findings such as the scarab beetles and gorgon medusa, from various ancient civilisations have helped to elevate Gorham’s on the international stage.

The Caves are unique in the area available for archaeologists to excavate within them. Gorham’s Cave has 18 vertical metres of deposit, whilst Vanguard has 17 metres vertical of deposit.

“This is unheard of anywhere.” Dr Finlayson said.

Dr Finlayson told the Chronicle that excavating at Vanguard is an exciting prospect where anything can happen, and currently archaeologists on the Rock are focused on working at Vanguard.

“With Vanguard the beauty is that it is an untouched cave, you don’t find that anywhere, we have very high hopes for Vanguard. The material coming from Vanguard is probably better than Gorham’s, and that’s hard to say.”

The excitement around the Gorham’s Cave Complex continues for the Gibraltar National Museum, who are collaborating with around 7 entities globally, including Oxford University, Cambridge University and Harvard University.

“Being such a unique site, when everyone wants to test what they do, they come to us. We are doing things here now this year that were unimaginable two years ago.”

After examining coprolites coming from hyenas within Gorham’s, the team were able to identify pollen inside. The pollen came from the insides of animals such as deer that the hyena would eat. The deer would eat vegetation in the areas surrounding Gorham’s, therefore the pollen would end up in the hyena’s system.

When testing the pollen, the team at Gorham’s were able to determine where exactly the pollen came from, revealing the vegetation and array of plant life that surrounded the Cave.

“We have been able to do a complete recreation of what the habitat looked like.” Dr Finlayson said.

Excavating has unearthed “thousands” of remains from animals such as lions, wolves, bulls, bears, leopards and hyenas, animals which used to live in Europe alongside the Neanderthals.

The team were unearthing animal remains that the Neanderthals wouldn’t eat, such as vultures and eagles.

Upon analysis they discovered that these animals that they would not eat were being caught and killed in a specific way. The birds were always being cut by the side of their wings.

These findings have demonstrated that not only were the animals food towards the Neanderthals, but they would create necklaces and jewellery out of animal teeth and bird feathers to adorn themselves.

Dr Finlayson said because of such findings, he wants to fight the mentality that the Neanderthals were “stupid.”

“It’s all the time pushing back that these people were just as intelligent as we are and all of these things, the cognitive ability that a lot of people go on about when you talk about Neanderthals, the cognitive ability started many thousands of years before.”

“It is basically all the time trying to prove that they were just as intelligent, they just lived in a different world and doing things in a different way.”

BEACH LEVELS

Before going down to the Complex, an old sand dune can be seen at Monkey’s cave, dated around 250,000 years old.

This sand dune was an old cave that has been pushed up naturally through time.

“You will see that Gibraltar has different steps; those are different beach levels as when the Rock has been pushed up.”

Dr Finlayson gave examples of other beach levels rising naturally through time in Gibraltar.

“For example, when you do med steps, the two caves, called the Goats Hair Twin Caves, that is actually an old beach level as well.”

“The two Goats Hair Twin Caves are actually sea caves that were formed at sea level, but they are pushing up.”

“You are in a very tectonically active place, between the Eurasian plate and African plate. Even though we don’t notice the tremors, over time it shows a lot.”

“And all the way up the top of Ohara’s is something we are working on, but you’re looking at around the 10-million-year mark, it’s all Jurassic limestone.”

Such beach lines can be seen down at Gorham’s Cave. “Minor” raised beaches on the coastline of a couple of metres high displays the beach level 120,000 years ago.

These beach levels tell researchers that 120,000 years ago the caves were washed out by the sea.

“All of the material from the World Heritage complex to do with Neanderthals is between 120,000 and the last Neanderthals which is 32 to 34,000 years ago. That doesn’t mean that the Neanderthals weren’t here further back than a 120,000 years ago, but what we are able to see is that 120,000 years ago because of this beach level, the caves were washed out by the sea.”