Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Willie Chiappe holds ‘Introspective Retrospective’ exhibition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
13th November 2025

By Leah Pou

Willie Chiappe recently opened his new exhibition ‘Introspective Retrospective’ at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates Square.

The exhibition, which coincided with his 90th birthday, explored Mr Chiappe’s artistic journey which has seen him work with a diverse range of media.

From paintings of landscapes to ceramics, figurative sculptures and hand-built pottery, ‘Introspective Retrospective’ shows how Mr Chiappe’s style and relationship with art has changed over time.

Mr Chiappe opened the exhibition thanking both John Langdon and Michele Stagnetto who he credited with making the whole exhibition possible.

Mr Chaippe spoke about a dream he had recently which led him to delve deeper into his mind and connect to his work, and so, after years of his friends encouraging him to host an exhibition, he decided it was time to create ‘Introspective Retrospective’.

There are two sides to the exhibition with the first room displaying landscapes, many of which had been donated to the exhibition on loan from people who have purchased them in the past and then the second showing his more abstract pieces such as those made out of pottery and card.

He became “very involved” with these and got to the point where he could “make them as thin as he could until they disintegrated or see how far he could go without them disintegrating”.

He saw this as a metaphor for how hurt or damaged a person can become without falling totally to pieces, describing them as “fragile and imperfect vessels”.

Mr Chiappe spoke about some of his favourite pieces which are on display, one being a painting of a church and the other an abstract piece which he calls ‘The Big Bang 9’ due to the way it is separated into nine sections.

The reason these both hold a special place for Mr Chiappe is due to the fact, they were the last two pieces he was able to finish painting, as he completed them alongside each other.

The exhibition is open to the public in the Fine Art Gallery until November 21, 2025. Opening times are Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm and 3pm to 6pm.

Most Read

Local News

UK gaming tax rise could cause ‘devastating’ impact on Rock, Feetham warns 

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Solemn ceremony marks Armistice Day

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board launches ‘Beyond Your Expectations’ campaign

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Auntie Lolin celebrates 100th birthday

13th November 2025

Features
Community gathers for postponed Guy Fawkes celebration

13th November 2025

Features
Wayne Sleep delights audience with stories from stage and screen

13th November 2025

Features
Literary Festival opens with extensive line-up

12th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025