Windswept tribute honours memory of submariners lost off Gibraltar 100 years ago
A memorial plaque in memory of the 26 men who lost their lives on the Royal Navy submarine H42 just off Europa Point 100 years ago was unveiled on Wednesday by William Price, the great-nephew of one of the submariners. The submarine sank with all its crew after it collided with a British warship during...
