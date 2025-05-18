Winners announced in Gibraltar Body Art Festival



Photos by Gerry Fagan

The Gibraltar Body Art Association recently held its annual Body Art festival, with the event theme being ‘For One Night Only Timeless’, which played on nostalgia.

The in-person festival included two categories: brush and sponge, and open.

Separately an online category was held with its own theme ‘abstract’.

“For this reasoning, we could maximise the participants who would still want to take part in some way or form, but who may or may not have still been affected by certain restrictions in their local areas,” festival organisers said.

“Having a mixture of online and live events continue to bring up new challenges for the committee and organisers, such as presenting the participants, judging (virtually, electronically) etc.”

Another major change between online and in person which participants were worried about was the timing of the individual category days.

Rather than being restricted to regional regulations organisers held the online category with its own rules and regulations but still within the parameters of the overall festival guidelines.

Entries in the online category included countries such as USA; Mexico, France; South Africa; Australia; UK; Spain and Italy.

The in-person festival took place within the two days in Gibraltar.

There were also individual awards for best models on each day as they also put in so much hard work with the artists throughout the day.

This year’s judging panels were diverse, with a team of previous international guests from the UK, USA and Italy, who have worked in their respective fields,

The fields includes makeup, arts, movie and film industries and the judges gave of their time to review each of the entries individually.

The competitors were under pressure within a time scale of between three to seven hours to produce a final piece, which was then submitted to their respective judge.

There, each entry was scrutinised and analysed under various aspects such as brushwork, line work, theme, story behind idea, and overall look.

“We at the association would like to thank the Gibraltar ministry of culture for all their help towards the festival; without forgetting all the amazing models, artists, judges and photographers who put in so much of their time and effort who without, this amazing event would not have happened; alongside our sponsors,” organisers said.

Full gallery of participants and categories and be found on the website: www.gibraltarbodyart.com

or alternatively in on Facebook group or email on gibraltarbodyart@hotmail.com for more information.

Winners with photos by John M Piris

Brush and sponge category 1st Place Rose Weaver

Brush and sponge category 2nd Place Clemency Bedford

Brush and sponge category 3rd Place Vanessa Wayne- Edwards

Brush and sponge category best model Sofie Maceanruig

open category 1st Place Clemency Bedford

open category 2nd Place Heidy Romo / Luisa Machen

open category 3rd Place Vanessa Wayne- Edwards

open category best model Cerys Burns

Online Category winner Kazim 2C