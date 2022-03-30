Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Mar, 2022

Winning logo selected for Spring Festival

By Chronicle Staff
30th March 2022

Kathleen Murphy has won this year’s Spring Festival Logo Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

Ms Murphy will receive a prize of £500 and her logo will be displayed in all printed and marketing material produced under the umbrella of the 2022 Spring Festival.

A total of 964 entries were received, reflecting the popularity of this annual competition, GCS said.

The panel was impressed with the standard of entries and decided to grant nine Highly Commended awards.

Highly Commended award recipients included: Gabriella Alvarez from Bishop Fitzgerald School, Shannon Bautista-Kolenic an Adult Entry, Hugo Caravantes from Westside School, Maria Carmona Jimenez from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School, Christian Chang-Chipolina from Bayside Comprehensive School, Faye Chichon from St Joseph’s Upper Primary School, Ava Dyer from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School, Darion Figueredo an Adult Entry, and Victor Huart Guerra from Bayside Comprehensive School.

The winners will receive their prizes on April 5 at a ceremony to be held in the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

GCS thanked all participants, as well as schools and teachers for their collaboration in supporting and promoting the competition.

