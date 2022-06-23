Winning memorial design for Covid victims presented at Campion Park

Caroline Canessa presented her winning design for a Covid-19 memorial, which remembers Gibraltarians who passed during the pandemic, on Wednesday afternoon at Campion Park.

The design will now be converted into a full-scale monument that will be displayed at Campion Park.

Minister for Culture, John Cortes presented a certificate to Caroline Canessa at Campion Park, whose design titled ‘Memorial Light’ was selected for the memorial.

The design encapsulates a flame with a light at the centre to keep the light burning bright, honouring those who have passed.

Ms Canessa said memorials are an important part of our history.

“I feel that it will be a nice place for people to come and pay their respects,” Ms Canessa said.

“Covid-19 has been a life-changing event worldwide, and part of our history as a people. Over 6million people have died as a result of this virus, here in Gibraltar we have sadly lost 102 people over the last two years.”

“I hope that this memorial light will be a lasting tribute to everyone who has lost their lives to Covid-19 or as a result of Covid-19.”

“They shall not be forgotten, a flame will always burn bright for them."

Dr Cortes added that “Covid is still here, and it is such a strange feeling.”

“We’ve lost a lot of members of our community and still we are losing members of our community, so we need to show how we love them, how we respect them and how we commemorate them, and that was the purpose of this competition,” he said.