In the final instalment of our series on dyslexia, a mother reflects in poetry on her son’s experience at school and how educators hold the key to building confidence.

Wishful Thinking?

By Stephanie Shacaluga

William was dreaming in classroom

His imagination ran wild

He knew he should pay more attention

He was only an 8 year old child

A bird on a tree through the window

Was far more intriguing than books

His teacher’s voice there in the distance

Her face giving him funny looks

“Do you know what the answer is, William?”

She was talking directly to him

“I’m afraid I did not hear the question”

He replied with a half cheeky grin

“Get out of my class” she responded

She had just had enough of this now

So he picked up his things and departed

Back in trouble again now somehow

He walked to the headmaster’s office

But nobody seemed to be there

He sat down and made himself comfy

In the headmaster’s big leather chair

He swivelled round to face the window

And wondered just how it would be

To be there with the bird on the branches

To have wings and to fly and be free

William was certainly brilliant

His mind was wired different to ours

There was more to him than he could write

He possessed other strengths, other powers

His ideas were so grand, full of colour

He just wasn’t cut out for this school

If only they saw his potential

And stopped making him feel a fool

The headmaster stood at the doorway

So William jumped out of his chair

“Don’t you worry” he said to the boy

“I’ll sit here, you stay sitting right there”

“I’ve heard that your teachers aren’t happy

I know how you’re feeling, my man

Don’t worry I understand fully

So listen cause I have a plan

To read and to write is quite tricky

I see that you have a great mind

Your talents you’re yet to discover

And those are what we’re here to find

I’ll help you and speak to your teachers

So they understand how you learn

Then everything will be much better

You’ll see just how quickly things turn”

The headmaster’s mind was like William’s

So he knew that the boy would do well

He remembered how he felt at that age

He could see past the way he would spell

So he got all the teachers together

And explained what they needed to know

To teach children in more than just one way

So that they could help all children grow

So then William was ever so happy

And the teachers could finally see

How amazing he was as a student

Such a great man he’d turn out to be