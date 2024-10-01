Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2024

Local News

With an eye on legislative reform, Govt raises awareness of medical cosmetic industry

Photo by Lynne Cameron/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2024

Public Health Gibraltar and the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) are raising awareness on the risks of medical cosmetic treatments, as drafting continues on new laws to regulate the growing industry.

The Gibraltar Government has been working on reforming the medical cosmetics industry for over a year, with new laws planned to ensure training standards are set.

This comes after growing concerns over the industry and the use of unregulated products and procedures.

The awareness campaign comes after an uptick in hospitalisations in the UK due to counterfeit products being used, and in Gibraltar too where one person was hospitalised following an injectable cosmetic treatment.

Public Health has also expressed concerns about how unregulated drugs, such as semaglutide injections (Wegovy and Ozempic), can result in triggering eating disorders as well as hospitalisation.

Under current law, those administering non-prescription injectables do not need medical training.

The campaign asks consumers to check their clinics and practitioners before undertaking treatments.

“Before undergoing any invasive beauty procedure, it's essential to ask who is performing it, what is being used, and how it is being done to protect your health,” Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said.

“If a clinic is dealing with prescription only medicines (such as Botox) then these have to be prescribed by doctors who would often be working for or affiliated to a particular clinic.”

“Unregulated invasive beauty treatments can lead to serious health risks – make sure you're informed and choose qualified professionals. Your safety is paramount; always ensure that anyone administering invasive beauty treatments is properly trained and adheres to safe practices.”

The Office of Fair Trading (OFT) considers relevant qualifications and training before issuing a licence but, legally, medical training is not needed for non-prescription injectables.

“Aesthetics clinics are licensed to carry out different treatments based on the qualifications of the people carrying out those treatments,” CEO of Business and the OFT John Paul Fa said.

“Consumers can check our website on the link below to see what activities a business is licensed to carry out.”

“Whilst the OFT would licence the clinic for its business, doctors prescribing prescription only medicines would be registered at an individual level with the Gibraltar Medical Registration Board (GMRB), a voluntary statutory body responsible for the professional regulation of doctors, dentists and pharmacists in Gibraltar.”

“The licensing of these clinics is a process that we undertake in consultation with the GMRB.”

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said work is underway on reforming the legislation which regulates Gibraltar’s medical cosmetic industry.

“Finalisation of a first draft has almost been completed, with further consultation planned,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

Check this link to search a clinic’s approved licensing activity: https://www.oft.gov.gi/business-license- register-search

To search a practitioner’s registration status with the GMRB, visit: https://www.gmrb.gi/check- registration-status/

To Search for a medication’s classification via the EMC (electronic medicines compendium) visit: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/

