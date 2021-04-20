Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Apr, 2021

With ‘butterflies in the stomach’, Monsignor Miles prepares for new role as papal nuncio

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
20th April 2021

With just days to go before his ordination as an Archbishop and the start of a new role as Apostolic Nuncio to the West African countries of Benin and Togo, Monsignor Mark Miles acknowledged on Tuesday that he had “butterflies in his stomach,” even while being overwhelmed too by the warm reaction of this community...

