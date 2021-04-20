With ‘butterflies in the stomach’, Monsignor Miles prepares for new role as papal nuncio
With just days to go before his ordination as an Archbishop and the start of a new role as Apostolic Nuncio to the West African countries of Benin and Togo, Monsignor Mark Miles acknowledged on Tuesday that he had “butterflies in his stomach,” even while being overwhelmed too by the warm reaction of this community...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here