With eyes on Spain, Parliament hears of hopes for swift resumption of treaty talks
Gibraltar stands ready to resume treaty negotiations as soon as there is a new government in Spain, Parliament was told on Friday. The message came as Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, closed agreements with smaller regional parties to clear the way for an investiture session at which he is likely to be voted in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here