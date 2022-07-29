Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

With fire under control, focus turns to investigation and lessons

Press briefing at No6 Convent Place. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th July 2022

As the tunnel fire comes under control, officials have looked towards its cause and looking to learn lessons in future to avoid another blaze of this nature.

Inside Gibraltar's tunnel system, vaults with Government property, including recycling bins, plastic flooring and confiscated vehicles, caught fire.

But the possibility of someone entering the tunnel via Dobinson's Way was put into question.

Members of the press were briefed inside the bunker at No.6 Convent Place by Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez, and Head of Civil Contingencies Ivor Lopez.

Mr Ramirez said operations continue to be scaled down as the fire is suppressed, with fire fighters taking on a "defensive approach.”

He added that fighting the blaze makes for "slow progress" as fire firefighters are tackling "extreme" heat, fatigue and no visibility, and the team is supporting the wider effort within the tunnel.

Once the fire is put out and the tunnel deemed safe for entry, a police and fire service investigation to analyse the cause will be taking place, Dr Garcia confirmed to journalists.

"The Royal Gibraltar Police told us this morning, in the meeting, that once the fire has been completely damped out and there’s no smouldering, etc. there will be a fire service and police investigation and that they will declare it a crime scene," Dr Garcia said.

He described that there may be persons of interest in the case.

When pressed on security concerns, Dr Garcia said the tunnel system was gated at two ends, there were alarms and cameras, and entrance to the AquaGib plant was gated and locked.

"It's not a common or popular tunnel that people go through, people only went there if they were depositing the stores and it happened," Dr Garcia said.

"We'll be in a position to learn lessons from this, I'm sure, going forward."

Dr Garcia said the Government had no information that this was a "weak point," reiterating the area was secure and protected.

"That's one of the areas which I am sure is going to be investigated," he said.

Mr Ramirez added they are "reluctant to assume" when a safe investigation can take place.

"The structure is so unstable that, even when we close the incident from a fire perspective, it would still have to be rendered safe prior to anyone being granted access," he said.

He said the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service is working with the RGP to see how an investigation could develop.
"If you're looking at a worst-case scenario, this probably goes beyond that," Mr Ramirez said.

"You try to prepare for something like this, but you cannot replicate these conditions in training. They are experiences that any fire fighter, maybe, would have never encountered previously. So extremely challenging."

He added that emergency water supplies for fire fighters have not been affected.

Fire fighters extinguished the fire in Vault 3 of the tunnel on Wednesday with the fire contained in Vault 4 but were forced to pull back because of safety concerns.

Dramatic images from inside the tunnel have shown the tough conditions fire fighters have dealt with for days.

The road between Sandy Bay and Europa Point has been closed to the public since Tuesday and will remain closed for now.

Most Read

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions after tunnel fire damages critical infrastructure

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire under control as AquaGib plant is disconnected for safety reasons

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

29th July 2022

Local News
Businesses scramble to work around water disruption

29th July 2022

Local News
Industrial action halts as Gibair and Unite negotiate pay dispute

29th July 2022

Local News
Work underway to repair damaged pipes, but water supply disruption expected for at least two days

29th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022