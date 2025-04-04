Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Witness appeal following altercation on Waterport Roadway

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

Royal Gibraltar Police detectives investigating an altercation between the drivers of two vehicles which occurred on Waterport Roadway, outside Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, on Friday morning are appealing for witnesses.

The incident took place at approximately 9:20am.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the RGP Duty Officer or the RGP Safeguarding Team by calling +350 200 72500 or via the RGP website at www.police.gi/report-online.

