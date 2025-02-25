Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Women’s Mentorship Programme induction sessions

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2025

The Ministry of Equality launched its sixth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme in January with an initial induction session for all participants.

Delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, separate induction sessions were held for mentors and mentees. These had been matched ahead to time to ensure a good fit so everyone can enjoy the Programme and benefit from each other’s experience.

The Programme continues to prove successful and has grown over the previous five cycles. This sixth cycle has seen a total of 40 mentees being matched successfully. Since the programme’s inception, a total of 171 mentee participants have been matched.

“This year’s Women’s Mentorship Programme has seen the highest number of applications to date,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“This demonstrates the Programme’s relevance and the positive experiences, both personally and professionally, past mentees and mentors have taken from it.”

“I would like to thank all those involved, especially the mentors who freely give of their time and expertise for the benefit of the mentees.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience

24th February 2025

Local News
Nesting season 2025

24th February 2025

Local News
VE Day Heritage weekend set for May 2025

24th February 2025

Local News
IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

24th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025