Women’s Mentorship Programme induction sessions

The Ministry of Equality launched its sixth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme in January with an initial induction session for all participants.

Delivered by Marlene Dalli from the Ministry of Equality, separate induction sessions were held for mentors and mentees. These had been matched ahead to time to ensure a good fit so everyone can enjoy the Programme and benefit from each other’s experience.

The Programme continues to prove successful and has grown over the previous five cycles. This sixth cycle has seen a total of 40 mentees being matched successfully. Since the programme’s inception, a total of 171 mentee participants have been matched.

“This year’s Women’s Mentorship Programme has seen the highest number of applications to date,” said the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos.

“This demonstrates the Programme’s relevance and the positive experiences, both personally and professionally, past mentees and mentors have taken from it.”

“I would like to thank all those involved, especially the mentors who freely give of their time and expertise for the benefit of the mentees.”