Women’s Mentorship Programme mentees visit Gibraltar Parliament

The Ministry of Equality recently organised a visit to the Gibraltar Parliament for mentees participating in the sixth cycle of its Women’s Mentorship Programme.

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, the Karen Ramagge, addressed the group, offering an overview of the Parliament building’s history and sharing details about her career. She was the first woman in Gibraltar to be appointed as notary public, stipendiary magistrate, Coroner and Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, and became the first woman Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament in November 2023.

Following her presentation, the mentees took part in a question-and-answer session, discussing a range of topics and engaging with the Speaker on a more personal level.

The visit formed part of a series of group learning sessions aimed at offering mentees new learning opportunities, fostering connections among participants and broadening their professional networks.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, thanked the Speaker for welcoming the group.

Mr Santos said: “I am grateful to Madam Speaker for kindly extending a warm invitation and welcome to the mentees of the Women’s Mentorship Programme. This session at Parliament was innovative and special, and the mentees felt privileged to be able to hear from Madam Speaker, given her varied roles in the Judiciary and in public service.”

“This event has proven to be a singular and memorable one for all involved in the unique setting of the Gibraltar Parliament Building.”

The Speaker said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to have the opportunity to address this group of vibrant, clever women seeking professional and personal advancement.”

“Their interest and enthusiasm made for a most thought-provoking evening from which I gained a valuable insight into the passion and strength that motivates so many of the women in our community.”