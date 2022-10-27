Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

'Wonderstruck' in New York

By Gabriella Peralta
27th October 2022

'Wonderstruck' an exhibition featuring the works of local artist Maribel Matthews recently closed in New York, after three weeks on show. Mrs Matthews is no stranger to exhibiting her works abroad and in New York, with her works focusing on the environment also previously displayed in Florence, Milan, Barcelona and London. But for Ms Matthews,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Upper Town apartment building

Tue 25th Oct, 2022

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

UK/Spain News

La Linea vows to challenge Madrid’s refusal to back autonomous city referendum

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

GDP attend British sign language course

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

26th October 2022

UK/Spain News
La Linea vows to challenge Madrid’s refusal to back autonomous city referendum

26th October 2022

Sports
Women's Under 19s ready to make history

26th October 2022

UK/Spain News
Spanish Govt knocks back La Linea’s plan to become autonomous city

26th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022