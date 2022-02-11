Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Wordle moved to New York Times website and winning streaks reset

File photo dated 01/02/22 of a mobile phone showing the screen of the game Wordle. Wordle users have been redirected to the website of the New York Times (NYT), the game's new owner, and had their streaks accidentally reset.

By Press Association
11th February 2022

By PA Reporter

Wordle users have been redirected to the website of the New York Times (NYT), the game’s new owner, and had their streaks accidentally reset.

Users who navigate to the game’s original home – powerlanguage.co.uk – are now redirected to the NYT website, following the game’s sale last month.

Some users have complained online that the move reset their winning streaks and the paper said it was investigating the issue.

The NYTimes Wordplay Twitter posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your “current streak” has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates.”

Later, the NYT tweeted that the problem had been identified and a solution was being worked on.

The popular online game was bought from its creator by The New York Times Company last month and the paper hinted it may not be free to play in future.

US-based software engineer Josh Wardle said he decided to sell the virtual puzzle after it snowballed and became “overwhelming” to run, and the NYT has said it will “initially remain free”.

Creator Mr Wardle thanked users for sharing touching stories about the effect the game has had on their lives and relationships and added that he was “thrilled” about the takeover.

He said: “Since launching Wordle, I have been in awe of the response of everyone that has played.

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one).

“It has been incredible to watch the game bring so much joy to so many and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me – from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

“On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been overwhelming.”

The NYT said the ad-free website, which was launched in October and now has millions of daily players, was bought for a sum “in the low seven figures”.

It added that the NYT Company has said “the game would initially remain free to new and existing players”.

Most Read

Brexit

Govt warns preparing for no deal outcome is ‘of fundamental importance’

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Navy response to incursion draws flak in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month as airlines ramp up schedules

11th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children ahead of half-term holidays

11th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Charles tests positive for Covid and is self-isolating

10th February 2022

UK/Spain News
No 10 staff braced for questioning by ‘partygate’ police

10th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022