Workers' Memorial Day marked in Gibraltar

Workers’ Memorial Day was marked in Gibraltar on Thursday, with a short ceremony held at the Alameda Gardens.

Steven Linares, the Minister with Responsibility for Industrial Relations, led the ceremony.

It was jointly organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Gibraltar Government, and Unite the Union.

The ceremony was attended by Gibraltar’s essential services and the day marks the memory of those who died through work-related injury and diseases.

For those from the GHA, this year’s ceremony was particularly poignant, as it reflected on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the heath care staff and all other key workers who have lost their lives globally.

The Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, on behalf of the GHA, paid tribute to “the sacrifice made of so many workers during this pandemic and remember those who have sadly lost their lives, as well as this we thank all those who continue to do vital work at great risk”.

This is extended to all workers whose lives have been lost and we also remember their families, the GHA spokesman added.

“The GHA asked the workforce, friends and colleagues to take part and stop their work for one minute at 11am, whether in their workplace of at home,” the GHA said.

“The minute's silence allows us all to pay tribute to the sacrifice made of so many workers during the pandemic.”

“As we come together in remembering those who have lost their lives, we also reach out in supporting those who continue experiencing grief.”

Director of Nursing & Ambulance Services, Sandie Gracia, said: “We dedicate this day to all our health and care workforce, regardless of the sector in which they work or where it is that they work, globally there are tens of thousands of workers who have died.”

“I am grateful, humbled and proud of those staff at the Gibraltar Health Authority and Care Agency – what they have achieved, what they have been through and who still continue day after day, to attend to their duties having the needs of patients and those they offer care and support to at the centre of all that they do.”

“Today we pay homage and offer respect to those whose work involves caring, saving lives and keeping key health care services running in keeping us safe, we are also showing our support for those families who have lost a loved one.”

“Workers Memorial Day is a touching reminder of the risks that essential healthcare workers run as they keep our community safe. This simple demonstration of respect is in response to those who have paid the very highest price, and we salute them in our gratitude.”

“We will not forget the valiant contribution that they made as they worked with the determined aim of making a difference.”

“There are very few professions whose primary objective is to advance the cause of humanity, amongst this limited group of humanitarians are Healthcare Workers.”