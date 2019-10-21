'Working Minds' event on mental wellbeing

Marcus Killick, CEO of the law firm ISOLAS LLP, will be speaking at the ‘Working Minds’ event at Gibraltar’s World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

The event, organised by wellbeing consultancy Auxilium, aims to raise awareness of mental wellbeing in the workplace and the implementation of mental health schemes across Gibraltar.

“Mental wellbeing is a vital issue, not just in the workplace but across our society. I believe it is the responsibility of every company and their senior management team to put employee mental wellbeing at the forefront, ensuring all staff receive the same support for their mental health that they would for their physical health,” said Mr Killick.