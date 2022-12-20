Working through Christmas: GHA operation theatres

This Christmas, clinical nurse manager Jason Pincho, will be working throughout the festive period to ensure the operation theatres remain open.

During this time elective operations are not scheduled, and operating theatres are solely available for life-threatening situations.

Mr Pincho ensures there is a team of four at all times, ready to save lives.

"My job is to ensure there is adequate amount of staff, basically that there's the right amount of people, in the right place, at the right time to cater for elective and emergency surgeries," he said.

Mr Pincho said the theatre team will be working throughout Christmas and New Year’s.

He explained during this period there may be the need for life-saving procedures such as cesarean sections, or a trauma case.

"We are always open for business during these out of hours episodes which are Christmas and New Year’s," he said.

For Mr Pincho, he wakes up early on Christmas morning to be with his family as they open the presents.

He joked that as the children become older, it’s more difficult to get them up.

"Unfortunately, I miss out on the lunches and meals because I have to stay at work," he said.

He added that patient safety comes first and ensuring people are cared for is the most rewarding part of his job.